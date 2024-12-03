Indonesia Says Apple Will Upsize Investment Offer to $1 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said that it has received an improved investment offer worth $1 billion from Apple Inc., in the tech giant’s latest bid to lift a ban on the sale of iPhone 16 devices in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The Indonesian government and Apple have settled upon the number as a “first phase” of the company’s investment, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani told lawmakers on Tuesday, adding that he expects to get a written commitment from the company in a week.

“We want to see the fairness,” Roeslani said. “You get benefits here. You invest here and create jobs.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.