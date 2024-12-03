Military Rule in South Korea Is Surprising But Nothing New

(Bloomberg) -- It came as a shock both domestically and abroad when South Korea’s government declared martial law on Dec. 3. But the country has a history of martial law and military rule. Here’s a quick primer on the background.

When was martial law last used in South Korea?

Martial law was last proclaimed on Oct. 27, 1979 by Prime Minister Choi Kyu-hah following the assassination of President Park Chung-hee.

Choi Kyu-hah, who went on to become president, extended martial law into 1980 and banned political parties, sparking a backlash by pro-democracy forces. Hundreds of people died in a deadly crackdown before martial law was lifted in 1981 following a referendum. This ushered in a period of democracy that had prevailed up until current President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in an emergency national address televised live.

When else has martial law been used?

The first declaration of martial law was in 1948, just months after South Korea’s formal establishment, by its first president, Syngman Rhee, who was working with US forces to suppress a communist-led military rebellion. He imposed it again in 1952, during the Korean War. Martial law was deployed on a number of occasions by various regimes over the intervening years as the nation went through a turbulent period marked by military coups.

What is martial law in South Korea?

The president has the authority to declare martial law under the constitution in circumstances of war, armed conflict or other national emergencies.

South Korea has two types of martial law: emergency martial law and security martial law. The former, invoked by President Yoon, grants the government sweeping powers, restricting the freedom of the press, limiting assembly and overriding civil courts, among other things.

The president must notify the National Assembly after declaring martial law. If the assembly demands its termination by a majority vote, the president must comply.

