South African President Switches Justice Minister Amid Probe

(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa moved Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Nkadimeng-Simelane to a new department, amid an investigation into her conduct before she joined the cabinet.

Nkadimeng-Simelane will swap roles with Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, the presidency said in an statement on Tuesday.

The African National Congress, South Africa’s biggest party, announced in September that Nkadimeng-Simelane will appear before a disciplinary body amid allegations about a loan she received from the now-collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

--With assistance from Paul Vecchiatto.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.