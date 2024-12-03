South Korea Chaos Sets Cautious Tone for Asia Open: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set for a mixed open after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s shock decision to impose martial law for the first time in more than 40 years, only to reverse course hours later, caught global markets off guard.

Futures show slight declines in Hong Kong and Sydney shares, with modest gains in Tokyo, while S&P 500 contracts were steady after the index closed little changed. South Korean-related ETFs, its currency and most actively traded stocks all dropped after Yoon stunned investors by declaring martial law on Tuesday before regaining some lost ground as the measure was lifted.

“Markets interpreted developments as being a domestic political issue but nevertheless, it was a reminder of elevated political risk globally,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a note. “Volatility may intensify when local markets open today.”

The iShares MSCI South Korea exchange-traded fund sank as much as 7.1% in US trading, while London-listed shares of Samsung Electronics lost as much as 7.5%. The onshore Korean won weakened as much as 2.9%, leading losses among currency markets.

The surprise move by a major economy and pillar of global trade increased caution on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 edged higher to notch its 55th record this year. Investors are looking to this week’s key jobs data and Jerome Powell’s remarks for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates in December.

Just a few days ahead of the US payrolls report, data showed job openings picked up while layoffs eased, suggesting demand for workers is stabilizing. Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said a rate cut this month isn’t certain, but remains on the table.

“The question for investors isn’t ‘will the Fed cut again’ but rather ‘will the next cut be in December or January’,” said Lauren Goodwin at New York Life Investments. “Our base case is that the Fed cuts 25 basis points in December, but we have much higher confidence that another cut is coming in December or January as the data evolves.”

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%. Treasury 10-year yields advanced four basis points to 4.22%. Oil rose as the US imposed more sanctions targeting Iranian crude and OPEC+ made progress on a deal to keep output off the market.

History suggests a Fed easing cycle could offer resolute support for stocks, and clearly more if it’s accompanied by steady economic conditions, according to Nathaniel T. Welnhofer at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“If the Fed stops easing early, the pace of gains for stocks will likely depend more on the state of the economy,” Welnhofer said. The S&P 500 has posted a 0% return on average in the three months just after the end of easing cycles, but is down 9.9% when the economy was in recession, compared with 3.3% when it wasn’t.

Key events this week:

S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US factory orders, US durable goods, Wednesday

Fed’s Jerome Powell and Alberto Musalem speak, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.1% as of 7:20 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.4%

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Australian dollar was little changed

The euro was little changed

The Japanese yen was little changed

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $96,138.26

Ether was little changed at $3,612.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.22%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.34%

