South Korea’s Yoon Says He Will Lift Martial Law

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he will lift his martial law decree, just hours after his dramatic move imposing it Tuesday.

Yoon said in a televised address that he has called for a Cabinet meeting, but its members haven’t arrived. He will immediately lift the martial law when they convene, he said.

Yoon stunned the nation, lawmakers and investors earlier by declaring martial law in a high-stakes move he claimed would prevent the opposition from trying to paralyze his administration amid a political rift that is set to deepen markedly.

Early Wednesday morning, 190 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament unanimously voted to demand the lifting of the martial law. While one clause of the Constitution says the president must withdraw a martial law declaration after a parliamentary majority demands it, another clause says such an annulment should undergo a review by the cabinet as well.

