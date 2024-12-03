Text of South Korean President’s Speech Imposing Martial Law

In this handout image provided by South Korean Presidential Office, Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks during the declaration of emergency martial law at the Presidential Office in Seoul, on Dec 4.

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of trying to paralyze the administration. Here is the full text of Yoon’s televised speech.

——

As President of the Republic of Korea, I appeal to the nation with a bleeding heart.

The National Assembly has so far proposed 22 motions to impeach government officials since the inauguration of the administration, and since the launch of the 22nd National Assembly in June, it is pursuing the impeachment of its 10th individual.

This is not only unprecedented in any country in the world, but also unprecedented since the founding of our country.

By intimidating judges and impeaching multiple prosecutors, they have paralyzed judicial operations, and actions such as the impeachment of the minister of the interior and safety, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, the chairperson of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and attempts to impeach the minister of national defense are paralyzing the executive branch as well.

The handling of the national budget has also undermined the fundamental functions of the state by entirely cutting funding for all key budgets related to cracking down on drug crimes and the maintenance of public safety, turning the Republic of Korea into a drug haven and plunging public security into a state of crisis.

The Democratic Party cut 4.1 trillion won from next year’s budget, including 1 trillion won for disaster preparedness reserves, 38.4 billion won for childcare support allowances, youth jobs, and deep-sea gas field development projects.

The party has even blocked improvements to military officers’ treatment, such as salary and allowance increases and duty pay increases for junior military officers.

This budgetary tyranny is, in a word, a mockery of the Republic of Korea’s national finances.

The Democratic Party’s legislative dictatorship, which even goes so far as to use the budget solely as a tool for political agitation, has not hesitated to commit what can only be described as budgetary impeachment.

State affairs are paralyzed, and the sighs of the people continue to grow.

This is a clear anti-state act of conspiring to incite rebellion by trampling on the constitutional order of the free Republic of Korea and disrupting legitimate state institutions established by the Constitution and the law.

The lives of the people are of no concern, and state affairs are in a paralyzed state solely due to impeachments, special prosecutors, and the opposition party leader’s shield.

Our National Assembly has now become a den of criminals, paralyzed the country’s judicial and administrative systems through legislative dictatorship and attempted to overthrow the liberal democratic system.

The National Assembly, which should serve as the foundation of liberal democracy, has become a monster that destroys the liberal democratic system. The Republic of Korea is now in a precarious state, to the extent that it would not be surprising if it were to collapse at any moment.

Dear fellow citizens,

I am declaring a state of emergency martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threats of the North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the shameless pro-North anti-state forces that plunder the freedom and happiness of our people and to safeguard the free constitutional order.

Through this state of emergency martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the abyss of national ruin.

To this end, I will definitely eradicate the root causes of national ruin and the anti-state forces that have persistently engaged in malicious conduct.

This is an unavoidable measure to guarantee the freedom and safety of the people, as well as the sustainability of the nation against the agitation of anti-state forces seeking to overthrow the system, and to pass down a proper country to future generations.

I will eradicate the anti-state forces and normalize the nation in the shortest possible time.

Due to the declaration of martial law, there may be some inconveniences for the good citizens who have believed in and followed the constitutional values of a free democracy, but we will strive to minimize such inconveniences.

This measure is inevitable for the perpetuity of the free Republic of Korea, and it does not alter our foreign policy stance of fulfilling our responsibilities and contributions at the international community.

As the president, I earnestly appeal to all of you, the people.

I place my trust solely in you, the people, and I will dedicate my utmost efforts and devotion to protecting the free Republic of Korea. Please trust me.

Thank you.

