Treasuries Gain on Haven Bid as South Korea Declares Martial Law

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied Tuesday after South Korea’s president declared martial law, stoking demand for haven assets.

The two-year note’s yield slid as much as 4 basis points to 4.14%, the lowest level since Nov. 4, after erasing an increase, and yields for all tenors were slightly lower on the day after rising earlier. The yield declines were pared after a gauge of US job openings rose more than expected — a sign of labor-market health with the potential to make the Federal Reserve less inclined to cut interest rates quickly.

The South Korea development “has created a slight flight-to-quality demand for Treasuries,” said Tom di Galoma, head of fixed income at Curvature Securities. “There’s also some support since France seems to be falling out as well.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the action in a live-televised address that sent the won sharply lower. Meanwhile, turmoil in France built on Tuesday as Marine Le Pen pledged to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government after he failed to meet her demands on a new budget, threatening financial and political disruption for France.

The two-year sector benefited Monday when traders priced in higher odds of the Fed cutting rates again on Dec. 18 after comments by several central banks officials. Tuesday’s lineup of speakers includes Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, however traders may reserve judgment as Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a Wednesday appearance slated.

The market-implied odds of a quarter-point December rate cut is around 65%, with about 80 basis points of easing priced in by the end of next year. The Fed cut rates by a half point in September and a quarter point last month.

