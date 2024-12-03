Yuan Traders Set Sights on PBOC Fixing to Gauge Level of Support

(Bloomberg) -- The yuan weakening to a one-year low against the dollar has returned the spotlight to China’s daily reference rate for the managed currency to gauge Beijing’s appetite to support it.

Investors are waiting to see if the People’s Bank of China will set the so-called fixing at a level weaker than 7.2 per dollar, a closely watched line for the rate, around which the yuan is allowed trade in a 2% range. It set the fixing a whisker below that level on Tuesday, though still significantly stronger than market estimates of the point around which the yuan should be trading.

Beijing’s preferred tool to guide yuan expectations has been stronger than 7.2 since the US election, amid pressure from a rising greenback and increasing predictions from analysts that the central bank would buckle. Allowing a breach risks sending a signal to traders that the PBOC is comfortable with further yuan weakness, while holding the line suggests it may dig in for a fight to with currency stability as a goal.

Officials are battling to slow the yuan’s decline from ongoing pessimism toward China’s economy and re-ignited trade tensions as US President-elect Donald Trump threatens fresh tariffs. Until the South Korean won slumped Tuesday on the brief imposition of martial law in the country, the Chinese currency was the worst-performing in Asia over the last month, down more than 2% against the dollar.

To make matters worse, China’s bond-yield discount to the US has been widening due to increased bets on PBOC interest-rate cuts, which is encouraging investors to buy higher-yielding currencies overseas. China’s 10-year yield slid to a record low Monday, more than 2 percentage points below its US equivalent.

