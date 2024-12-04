Bank Indonesia Says It’s Ready to Intervene to Steady Rupiah

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank said it was ready to intervene in currency markets to steady the rupiah as it hovers near the psychological level of 16,000 per dollar.

Bank Indonesia will always be in the market to maintain market confidence, Executive Director for Monetary and Asset Securities Management Edi Susianto said in a text message on Wednesday.

“Genuine demand” for dollars coming from one of the country’s state-owned companies has already been declining, which could ease pressure on the currency, he added.

The rupiah neared the key 16,000 per dollar level for the second time in the space of a month. BI has previously said the rupiah’s fundamental level is stronger than 16,000 per dollar.

The currency was 0.2% weaker at 15,968 in early trading Wednesday, underperforming Asian peers.

