Chinese Hackers Breached Eight US Telecom Providers, White House Says

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese hackers compromised eight American telecommunications companies as part of a wide-ranging espionage effort to gather intelligence about prominent US citizens, Biden administration officials said Wednesday.

Anne Neuberger, deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies, said that the Chinese group known as Salt Typhoon continues to linger inside some networks as security personnel work to eject the hackers. President Joe Biden has received multiple briefings on the matter as the US government seeks to investigate the matter, she said.

The update comes after officials from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Tuesday that it would be impossible for them to predict how long it would take to clear the intruders from compromised networks.

The White House also has established a unified coordination group that meets on a daily basis to help address the threat, they said.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines joined officials from the White House, FBI and other agencies to brief US senators in a classified closed-door meeting Wednesday.

