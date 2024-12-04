Gold Settles After Turmoil in Korea, France Stokes Haven Buying

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after rising on Tuesday as political turmoil in South Korea and France buoyed demand for haven assets.

Bullion traded near $2,640 an ounce after climbing as much as 0.6% in the previous session before paring most of that advance by the close. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise declaration of martial law on Tuesday night, before rescinding the decree just hours later. In France, President Emmanuel Macron called on lawmakers to reject a vote that would topple the government.

The precious metal has fallen more than 5% from a record high in late October, as the dollar rallied following Donald Trump’s election win and tensions eased in the Middle East. Still, prices remain about 28% higher this year, supported by US monetary easing and central-bank purchases.

US jobs openings data suggested demand for workers is stabilizing, which is important for Federal Reserve officials who are trying to avoid any further weakening in the labor market as they gradually lower interest rates. US nonfarm payroll figures due Friday are the next major data point before the Dec. 18 meeting, where a 25-point cut is expected.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,643.28 an ounce as of 8:10 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%. Silver held a 1.7% advance in the previous session, while platinum and palladium were steady.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.