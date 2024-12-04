Malaysia Faces Backlash Over Plan to Broaden Internet Controls

A Malaysia flag flies in front of the Malaysian prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Monday, March 9, 2020. Malaysia's prime minister picked the head of one the country's main banks as his new finance minister Monday amid heightened global risks and domestic policy uncertainty. Photographer: Joshua Paul/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Malaysian government has come under fire for its plan to tighten its grip over the internet, via regulations that critics warn could suppress dissent and undermine Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s pledge to protect free speech.

The government on Monday introduced a bill that seeks to impose stricter penalties on content violations and grant sweeping powers to law enforcement, such as the right of any “authorized officer” to search and seize without a warrant.

Service providers may also be held liable under the law, and compelled to disclose user data to authorities during investigations of alleged violations. Representatives from companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., Elon Musk’s X and Alphabet Inc.’s Google could face arrest under the envisioned regime.

While the government says the steps are necessary to curb illegal online content, critics say the proposed laws are the latest example of Anwar’s administration going against earlier pledges to protect free speech.

The proposed amendments “prioritize control over information, posing risks of censorship and suppression of dissent,” Article 19 and the Centre for Independent Journalism said in a joint statement Tuesday. They include “highly disproportionate punitive measures and strengthening of investigative powers.”

Lawmakers are set to debate and vote on the proposed legislation during the current parliament meeting that ends Dec. 12, prompting civil rights groups to urge the government to hit pause, pending further consultation and public feedback.

A spokesperson from the Communications Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malaysia joins efforts by governments across Asia to clamp down on online platforms and hold Big Tech firms accountable for illegal content. From Kuala Lumpur to New Delhi and Canberra, officials are increasingly looking for ways to regulate or curtail social media, which can sway public opinion on politically sensitive issues. Big tech firms like Meta have said in the past they comply with local regulations, but argue that over-regulation endangers public discourse and places unfair burdens on online platforms.

Vietnam last month ordered foreign social media platforms to verify the accounts of users and provide their identities to authorities on demand. Indonesian lawmakers are discussing a bill that might extend broadcasting curbs from TV and radio to online platforms such as Netflix Inc. and YouTube.

Potential offenses outlined by Malaysia on Monday include posting obscene, false, menacing and grossly offensive content such as hate speech. If the bill is approved, fines for certain offenses will increase more than threefold to 1 million Malaysian ringgit ($220,000), while the maximum prison time has been extended to 10 years from three.

But the restrictions include expansive and vague terms that could be arbitrarily interpreted, Article 19 and the CIJ warned. That, combined with the low threshold required to order surveillance measures, would violate the right to privacy and enable misuse of power, they said.

The Malaysian government “seems to disregard public participation for purposes of political expediency. It is more focused on railroading through amendments that appear to control information and censor the internet,” the civil groups said Tuesday.

--With assistance from Norman Harsono and Francesca Stevens.

