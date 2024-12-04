Oil Holds Decline as Traders Turn Focus to OPEC+ Supply Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a decline, with traders looking ahead to an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that’s expected to see the cartel again defer a move revive shuttered capacity in an already well-supplied market.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $69 a barrel after sliding by 2% on Wednesday, with Brent crude closing above $72. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are edging closer to agreeing to push back an increase in supply to stave off a glut in 2025.

US data on Wednesday painted a mixed picture. While commercial stockpiles shrank by more than 5 million barrels for the biggest weekly drop since August, nationwide crude production hit a record in a reminder of robust output from nations outside the cartel. At present, US rigs pump more than 13.5 million barrels a day, compared with less than 9 million in OPEC+ de facto leader Saudi Arabia.

Crude has been caught in a tight range since mid-October, with volatility ebbing, as prices were buffeted by competing drivers including soft Chinese demand, and the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency. Since the start of the year, WTI has shed about 4% after losses in the second and third quarters.

“It has become somewhat clear that OPEC+’s hands are tied, and with a potential increase in oil production from a Trump Administration coming 2025, their aim to prop up prices may be more challenging,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia Pte in Singapore. The worst case for prices may be OPEC+ throwing in the towel by choosing not to extend its cuts, he said.

In the run-up to the meeting, Iran’s representative to OPEC+ said last month the group had little scope to reverse the output curbs, which have triggered a wave of supply from the US. The comments — which were unusually critical for one of the group’s founding members — were later removed.

