Philippines Says China Ship Fired Water Cannon on Its Vessel

A China Coast Guard ship (R) is seen past the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Cape Engaño (L), as photographed from the BRP Cabra during a supply mission to Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea in August 2024. Photographer: Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said a China Coast Guard ship fired a water cannon at its vessel, while a Chinese Navy ship did “dangerous” moves around a disputed South China Sea shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources encountered “aggressive actions” from Chinese vessels while on a routine patrol around Scarborough Shoal on Wednesday, coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said in a post on X.

China Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun said in a statement that it implemented control measure after Philippines ships “dangerously approached” its patrol vessels.

The new skirmish shows how tensions between Beijing and Manila have lingered in different spots in the disputed South China Sea, a key trade route that holds huge energy potential. Earlier this week, the Philippines also accused China of using a Navy chopper to harass Filipino fishing boats around Iroquois Reef.

--With assistance from Bingyan Wang.

