BOJ’s Leading Dove Calls for Careful Approach to Tweaking Easing

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan should exercise caution when it makes adjustments to the degree of monetary easing, consistent with the state of the economic recovery, according to Toyoaki Nakamura, one of the bank’s most dovish board members.

“We are at a state where it’s important to adjust the degree of monetary easing carefully in accordance with the economic recovery by assessing a broad array of data,” Nakamura said Thursday in a speech to local business leaders in Hiroshima. His remarks indicated that the idea of hiking interest rates this month may not have unanimous support.

The yen weakened immediately after the speech as traders pared back bets on a December move.

Nakamura’s remarks come as expectations about the timing for the BOJ’s next rate hike have fluctuated over the last week. While Nakamura signaled there’s no need to move in December, it’s unclear how widely his views are shared among his peers on the board after Governor Kazuo Ueda kept all options open with recent remarks.

Ueda said in an interview published Saturday that the timing for a hike is “nearing” as economic data have been in line with projections. The governor stopped short of offering specific hints pointing to a December move, and several days later Jiji News cited people familiar as indicating authorities are leaning toward waiting until January.

“I’m not confident about the sustainability of wage hikes,” Nakamura said. “I see a possibility that the annual inflation rate may not reach 2% from fiscal 2025 onwards,” while the median outlook among the nine-member board is for it to be more or less about 2%, he said.

While Nakamura made comments that suggest it’s too early for the bank to raise borrowing costs, he also acknowledged a big structural shift taking place in the economy led by capital spending and wage growth. Compared with his previous speeches, his comments on monetary policy weren’t as direct on Thursday. In June, he said monetary policy should be kept unchanged for the time being.

Traders see about a 36% chance of a rate hike at the board meeting concluding on Dec. 19, down from 66% at the end of last week. Just over half of economists surveyed in October by Bloomberg predicted the BOJ would hike this month. Almost 30% said the move would come in January.

Nakamura, a former executive of Hitachi Ltd., voted against raising the benchmark interest rate in March and in July after also objecting to making adjustments to the bank’s yield curve control mechanism last year. In dissenting, Nakamura consistently cited the need to examine more data.

Among factors he wants to carefully monitor currently are the profitability of small companies and the rate at which businesses are able to pass on rising costs to customers via price hikes, Nakamura said in the speech.

Japan’s corporate profits dropped for the first time in seven quarters in the period ending Sept. 30, according to a government report earlier this week. While large businesses saw an increase, small firms suffered a 22% plunge, raising concerns among some economists over the prospects for broad wage increases in the year ahead.

