Philippine Inflation Within Forecast, Supports Case for Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine inflation ticked higher in November but still within the central bank’s forecast, giving monetary authorities room to cut interest rates further.

Consumer prices rose 2.5% year-on-year last month, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, matching the median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey. It was also within the central bank’s forecast of 2.2% to 3% for the month.

The latest inflation print staying within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2%-to-4% goal supports further monetary easing, after a cumulative 50 basis points in reductions in its benchmark rate since August.

Central bank Governor Eli Remolona last month said both a rate cut and a pause will be considered during the next Dec. 19 policy meeting. He said while the central bank was still on an easing cycle, signs of price pressures could prod policymakers to stand pat.

Economic growth that slowed more than expected last quarter could sway policymakers into sustaining the easing cycle, while the peso’s weakness against the strong US dollar may give them reason to hold its key interest rate steady.

