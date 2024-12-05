Philippines to File Protest Against China After Sea Incidents

A China Coast Guard ship moves past a Philippine Coast Guard ship, during a resupply mission for the BRP Sierra Madre, in the Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Both China and the Philippines lay claims over the shoal while at least three other neighbors also claim the larger Spratly Islands chain it nestles in. Photographer: Lisa Marie David/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will file a diplomatic protest against Beijing following fresh encounters between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

“A protest will be filed,” Teresita Daza, spokesperson for Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs said in a mobile phone message on Thursday.

Philippine vessels encountered “aggressive actions” from Chinese vessels in the contested waters on Wednesday, including ramming and firing of water cannon, according to the government. China said it implemented control measure after Philippine ships “dangerously approached” its patrol vessels.

