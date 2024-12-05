Singapore Stock Benchmark Headed for Record High as Banks Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore stocks are headed for a record high as renewed optimism around the city-state’s banks gives a lift to the wider market.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was as much as 0.9% higher on Thursday, putting it on track to surpass the previous record closing price set in October 2007. DBS Group Holdings Ltd. was among the biggest advancers in the index, rising almost 2% in morning trading.

The recent rally has been driven by a rise in Singapore banking stocks, with analysts highlighting the ability of lenders to maintain profitability despite expectations of lower interest rates. Banks’ stable dividend payouts are also enticing investors.

The STI has surged 18% so far this year, making it the best-performing stock market in Southeast Asia.

Although banks’ net interest margins are narrowing, the pace “remains gradual, which along with steady loan growth and deposit cost management, helped to mitigate some of the interest rate headwinds,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore kept its policy unchanged in October, its last decision for 2024. But expectations are growing that the central bank will eventually join a global wave of easing.

The bulk of the optimism may lie in the ability of Singapore’s giant banks to generate non-interest income, according to Yeap. “The momentum in wealth management activities continues to support overall performance, as the banks continue to enjoy strong inflows from the region,” he said.

Read: DBS Hires Private Bankers for Rich Russians as Rivals Balk

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.