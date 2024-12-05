South Korea’s Yoon Replaces Defense Chief Amid Impeachment Move

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: South Korean Minister of Defense Kim Yong-hyun speaks during a joint news conference at the State Department October 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. Blinken and Austin are meeting with their South Korean counterparts for a 2+2 diplomatic and defense meeting. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol named a new defense minister on Thursday after accepting the resignation of Kim Yong-hyun, following the opposition’s submission of motions to impeach both of them.

Yoon named Choi Byung-hyuk, ambassador to Saudi Arabia, to replace Kim Yong-hyun, the presidential office said in a statement. Kim earlier offered his resignation.

The main opposition party said Wednesday it would pursue charges of treason against Yoon and Kim alleging that the short-lived declaration of martial law on Tuesday was illegal.

Yoon’s surprise gamble on Tuesday night to assert his authority in response to continued deadlock blindsided the nation, his own People Power Party and global allies including the US.

