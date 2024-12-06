Chevron Says Israel Gas Operations Were Targeted in Past Attacks

Oil well pump jacks operated by Chevron at the Coalinga Oil Field in Coalinga, California, U.S., on Friday, April 29, 2022. Oil is poised to eke out a fifth monthly advance after another tumultuous period of trading that saw prices whipsawed by the fallout of Russias war in Ukraine and the resurgence of Covid-19 in China. Photographer: Ian Tuttle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp.’s Israeli gas operations were targeted by Iran-backed Hezbollah in fighting before a US-backed cease-fire plan came into effect late last month, Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said.

“These facilities have been targeted by rockets and missiles from Hezbollah,” Wirth said in a talk with the Atlantic Council Friday. “The naval version of the Iron Dome has proven to be effective in interdicting. We’ve had autonomous underwater attacks as well.”

Chevron has shut down its Leviathan and Tamar natural gas production platforms in the eastern Mediterranean multiple times during the conflict between Israel and its neighbors since the terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023. The platforms are key energy providers to Israel, Jordan and Egypt, but so far supplies haven’t been interrupted for an extended period of time.

“It looks as if there’s some progress being made now and ramping down some of the conflicts,” Wirth said. “I think the Iran situation remains to be seen.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.