India Takes Steps to Attract More Inflows to Stem Rupee Decline

The portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is displayed on an Indian 50 rupee, left, and 2000 rupee banknotes in an arranged photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. India's rupee dropped to a record low before trimming last week's loss; the government unveiled measures to prop up the sagging currency, including steps to facilitate bond issuance by local companies and possible curbs on imports.

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank said it will allow banks to raise interest rates they can offer non-resident Indians, as it seeks to attract more inflows to stem a decline in the rupee.

Interest rate ceilings on foreign-currency non-resident bank deposits have been raised, Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy speech on Friday.

The rupee gained as much as 0.3% to 84.52 to a dollar. The currency has hit a series of new lows in recent weeks amid rising global headwinds.

