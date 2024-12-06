India Takes Steps to Attract More Inflows to Stem Rupee Decline

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank said it will allow banks to raise interest rates they can offer non-resident Indians, as it seeks to attract more inflows to stem a decline in the rupee.
Interest rate ceilings on foreign-currency non-resident bank deposits have been raised, Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy speech on Friday.
The rupee gained as much as 0.3% to 84.52 to a dollar. The currency has hit a series of new lows in recent weeks amid rising global headwinds.
