South Korea Ruling Party Chief Seeks Yoon’s Suspension in Shift

(Bloomberg) -- The leader of South Korea’s ruling party said President Yoon Suk Yeol should be suspended from duty swiftly, a shift in stance that makes it more likely an impeachment motion will pass.

Han Dong-hoon said at a party meeting Friday that he confirmed from credible evidence that Yoon ordered the arrest of key politicians on the night he declared martial law. Keeping the president in office risks putting the nation’s people in danger, Han said.

“I said yesterday that I would try to prevent passage of the impeachment to avoid damage to the people and supporters that would be caused by unprepared chaos,” Han said in remarks in parliament broadcast live. “But considering the newly revealed facts, I believe that a swift suspension of Yoon’s duties is necessary to protect the people of the Republic of Korea.”

“I believe that if Yoon continues to serve as the president of the Republic of Korea, there is a high risk that extreme actions such as this emergency martial law will be repeated, and that this will put the Republic of Korea and its people at great risk,” Han added.

South Korea’s equity benchmark Kospi erased an earlier gain of 0.7% after Han’s comments. Earlier in the week, Han said he would oppose the impeachment motion even as the party sought to distance itself from Yoon.

For the impeachment motion to be successful, the opposition Democratic Party — which controls parliament after a big win in April legislative elections — needs only eight of the 108 lawmakers in the PPP to switch sides and vote to remove Yoon.

