Trump Taps Ex-Senator David Perdue for Ambassador to China

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump announced he’s nominating former Senator David Perdue as the US ambassador to China, enlisting a businessman with experience working in Asia for one of his key diplomatic posts.

“He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network on Thursday.

Perdue’s nomination, which needs Senate confirmation, comes after Trump campaigned on adopting a tougher approach to China, including hitting the Asian nation with a blanket 60% import tariff. Last month, the Republican threatened to slap an “additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs” on Beijing if it failed to stop fentanyl flowing into the US.

The US ambassador to China will act as a critical bridge between the world’s two largest economies during tariff negotiations. Perdue would bring to that role an extensive track record as a top outsourcing executive in Asia that included stints living in Singapore and Hong Kong. In a 2019 editorial, he also warned against US-China ties slipping into a period of “distrust.”

“Having lived in Asia on two occasions, I understand the gravity of this responsibility and look forward to implementing President Trump’s strategy to make the world safe again and to represent the United States’ interests in China,” Perdue wrote on X.

“The fact that he has emphasized wanting cooperation with China is a good starting point, as is Perdue’s closeness with Trump as it implies a direct line to the President himself,” said Dylan Loh, assistant professor of politics at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. “At the very least, it is not nominating a clear China hawk.”

Trump is stacking his administration with a number of hardliners on China, including nominating Senator Marco Rubio to be his Secretary of State and tapping House Representative Mike Waltz as his national security advisor. The selection of Perdue, along with Wall Street veteran Scott Bessent as Treasury chief, could lend the incoming president’s China bench some moderating pro-business sentiment.

Perdue served in the US Senate from 2015 to 2021 and ran unsuccessfully for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Georgia in 2022. During his first race for the US senate, earlier comments from Perdue surfaced on his time working in Asia.

“I spent most of my career doing that,” he said in deposition document from 2005, in a reference to his outsourcing experience. He also noted he worked to help firms “import shoes from Asia, especially, Taiwan, Korea, China, Indonesia, Malaysia,” though Perdue appears to have downplayed that experience in recent years.

Trump also named key allies to fill several diplomatic and national security-related roles on Thursday evening:

Caleb Vitello as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, elevating longtime veteran of the agency to temporarily lead it.

Rodney S. Scott as commissioner of the United States Customs and Border Protection. Scott previously led the US Border Patrol and has been a proponent of Trump’s plan to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. He also helped implement Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy.

Brandon Judd as United States Ambassador to Chile. Judd is a retired border patrol agent, who also has served as the president of the National Border Patrol Council, a union representing agents. Judd is a vocal Trump supporter, defending the president-elect’s proposals to give more resources to border agents to crack down on undocumented migrants.

Tony Salisbury as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor.

--With assistance from Nurin Sofia and Lucille Liu.

