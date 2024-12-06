Zelenskiy Urges Boost to Arms Output as Military Gets New Weapon

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, during a news conference at a European Council leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. European Union leaders are struggling to maintain a coordinated approach on migration policy after member states including Germany and Poland announced strict new border controls.

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for domestic production of weapons to be ramped up after his forces received the first batch of a new drone-missile.

Developing its own military capabilities is a priority for Kyiv, as the country remains highly dependent on US military aid that the election of Donald Trump has put in doubt. Authorities began developing long-range weapons to strike airfields inside Russia with the aim of stopping Kremlin attacks on critical facilities, including the energy sector.

The new Peklo missile-drone, whose name translates as “Hell,” was delivered to the military Friday, Zelenskiy said in a post on social media platform X.

“The mission now is to scale up production and deployment,” the president said.

The Peklo, which has a range of 700 kilometers (435 miles) and a speed of 700 kilometers per hour, was developed within a year, Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin said on Telegram. It’s the second drone-hybrid weapon developed by Ukraine after the unveiling this summer of the surface-launched Palianytsia.

