Five Takeaways From South Korea’s Yoon Surviving Impeachment

Here are the key takeaways from the standoff over an impeachment motion against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
- Yoon has survived the impeachment motion, suggesting his surprise address paid off. He appeared in the morning for the first time since the martial-law fiasco, apologizing to the nation and promising to leave state affairs in the hands of the ruling party, including a possible reduction of his term.
- Before the voting began around 5 p.m. in Seoul, ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon visited Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. The two offered a message focusing on the economy, a move aimed at restoring public confidence in the ruling bloc.
- Almost all ruling party lawmakers boycotted the impeachment vote, surprising an opposition that had expected some deserters and making it impossible to collect enough ballots to validate the motion. The opposition vowed to push again for impeachment, with the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung promising a “Christmas gift.”
- Meanwhile, the People Power Party also managed to defeat a bill to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate First Lady Kim Keon Hee over alleged stock manipulation and interference in election nominations.
- Despite cold weather, large crowds of demonstrators assembled outside parliament to express support for Yoon’s impeachment. Across town, a rival demonstration called for the motion to be dropped.
