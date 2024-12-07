Iran Starts Evacuating Top Commanders From Syria, NYT Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Iran started pulling out its military commanders and personnel from Syria on Friday as rebel forces took over the cities of Homs and Deir al-Zour, the New York Times reported.

Top commanders of Iran’s Quds Forces, the external branch of the Revolutionary Guards Corps, were among those evacuated, NYT reported, citing unidentified regional officials and three unnamed Iran officials.

Guards personnel and Iranian diplomatic staff and civilians were also among those leaving, the officials added. Some of the evacuees are being carried out by planes to Tehran, while others are leaving via land through Lebanon, Iraq and the Syrian port of Latakia.

