South Korean Lawmakers Reject Bill to Investigate First Lady

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament narrowly failed to pass a motion to investigate the first lady over her stock dealings, amid tense scenes at the National Assembly ahead of an attempt to impeach her husband, President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Some 102 lawmakers of 300 present voted against a bill to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Kim Keon Hee over alleged stock manipulation and interference in election nominations.

Thousands of protesters swarmed Seoul’s streets on Saturday ahead of the impeachment proceedings against Yoon, whose hasty declaration of martial law earlier this week rattled the nation.

His wife’s actions have also dented the president’s popularity, including her acceptance of an expensive designer handbag that critics called a bribe.

