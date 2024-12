Yoon Suk Yeol bowing as he delivers a speech, at Seoul Station in Seoul, on Dec. 7. Photographer: WOOHAE CHO/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Saturday for plunging the country into political turmoil this week with a surprise martial law decree that he revoked within hours.

“I sincerely apologize to the public that would have been shocked,” Yoon said in a televised address as opposition parties prepared to vote on an impeachment motion.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.