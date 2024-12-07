UK’s Starmer to Push for Gulf Trade Deal During UAE, Saudi Trip

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to push for a new free trade deal with Gulf countries in a trip to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia next week.

The British government aims to increase bilateral trade with the region by 16% through future partnerships focused on areas including technology, defense and security, according to a statement from Downing Street.

After a difficult start to his tenure as prime minister, Starmer is working to spur economic growth and secure ties with key international partners. The visit is the prime minister’s first to the Gulf since taking office, and follows a new green energy partnership with Qatar signed earlier this week.

The negotiations for the new free trade deal will be held with the Gulf Cooperation Council, which is made up of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. The UK’s trade with the UAE is worth £23 billion ($29 billion), while with Saudi Arabia it amounts to £17 billion.

Starmer will also discuss wider security concerns in the Middle East, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, the release of all hostages and increased aid into Gaza, the statement said.

The UK prime minister arrives in the UAE Sunday, where he will meet President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will then head to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.