Ant Group President Cyril Han to Assume CEO Role From March

(Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s President Cyril Han will take on the role of chief executive officer from March 2025.

Han will succeed Eric Jing as CEO on March 1 and be responsible for all business segments and daily management, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg that was confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Jing will remain the company’s chairman and Han, who is also chief financial officer, will continue to report to him and the board of directors.

The Jack Ma-backed company has said it is focusing on its Alipay platform, artificial intelligence and accelerating its global business to drive growth. Ant is also banking on AI-powered products in the areas including dining, ride-hailing, entertainment services, healthcare and finance.

The company said it is is expanding its global business through Ant International, which is strengthening its four key pillars of business operations this year — Alipay+, Antom, WorldFirst and Embedded Finance.

(Updates with company’s growth objectives in last two paragraphs.)

