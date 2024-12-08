ANZ Bank CEO Shayne Elliott to Resign, AFR Reports

(Bloomberg) -- ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott will resign after nine years in the job, the Australian Financial Review reported.

The retirement will be announced this week, AFR said without saying where it got the information.

The lender is expected to appoint an outsider to the job, the newspaper said.

A spokesperson for ANZ didn’t reply to a request for comment on Monday.

A new person at the helm of ANZ would mean a third new CEO among Australia’s biggest banks this year after National Australia Bank Ltd. and Westpac Banking Corp. appointed bosses.

Scandals at ANZ involving trading misbehavior and allegations of bond market manipulation led to senior executives seeing compensation cut earlier this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.