Gold Advances as China’s Central Bank Resumes Buying After Pause

(Bloomberg) -- Gold rose after China’s central bank added bullion to its reserves in November — ending a six-month pause to a purchasing spree that had provided a key pillar of support for the precious metal.

Bullion climbed as much as 0.6% to trade just below $2,650 an ounce, after the People’s Bank of China said Saturday it bought 160,000 fine troy ounces last month. The addition was the first since April, before the central bank paused an 18-month run of purchases that had helped underpin prices amid strong appetite from the world’s public institutions.

China led demand in the first quarter of this year, and was the top buyer in 2023, according to the World Gold Council. The resumption in purchases shows the PBOC is still keen to diversify its reserves and guard against currency depreciation, even with bullion at historically expensive levels.

Traders were also monitoring developments in Syria at the weekend, after President Bashar al-Assad was toppled as rebel troops captured the capital Damascus. US airstrikes hit dozens of Islamic State targets in the central part of the country on Sunday as President Joe Biden cautioned that Assad’s fall from power could open the door to a resurgence of Islamic extremism.

Gold soared to an all-time high above $2,790 an ounce in October, supported by the Federal Reserve’s pivot to monetary easing, as well as increasing haven demand amid tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. Prices have eased since then as the dollar rallied following the US election victory of Donald Trump, but it remains more than a quarter higher this year.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,643.58 an ounce at 7:18 a.m. in Singapore, following a 0.4% decline last week. Silver, platinum and palladium edged higher.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.