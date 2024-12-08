Guyana, Suriname Pick Chinese Firm to Build $236 Million Bridge

(Bloomberg) -- Guyana and Suriname picked China Road & Bridge Corp. to build a $236 million bridge to link the two South American countries across the bordering Corentyne River, Guyana’s Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said Sunday.

Guyana and Suriname would each bear 50% of the cost of the bridge. The two countries have asked the government of China to finance the project, he said in a phone interview, without offering more details.

The 1.1 kilometer-long (0.7 mile) bridge will take about three years to build, he said. Start date will be linked to finalizing the financing with China.

