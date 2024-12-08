Oil Holds Weekly Loss as Saudi Price Cuts Signal Weak Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a second weekly decline after Saudi Arabia reduced its crude prices for Asia by more than expected, while the market watches for any fallout following the toppling of the Syrian regime.

Brent futures traded near $71 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was above $67. Saudi Aramco cut its oil prices after OPEC+ further delayed a resumption of idled production, underscoring the weak market outlook. The fall of the Syrian government, meanwhile, is sending shockwaves through the Middle East and will be a blow to longtime backers Russia and Iran.

Crude has been confined to a tight range since mid-October, with bullish geopolitical developments in the Middle East and Ukraine countered by weak Chinese demand and ample supply. The market is facing a glut next year, meaning there is little room for a significant output boost from OPEC+.

