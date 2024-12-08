Opposition Candidate Seals Victory in Jakarta Governor Race

(Bloomberg) -- A candidate backed by Indonesia’s opposition won the gubernatorial race in capital Jakarta, defeating his rival who had the support of President Prabowo Subianto.

Former Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung got 50.07% of the votes during the Nov. 27 poll, just above the 50% threshold that allows him to secure victory in a single round, the General Elections Commission said on Sunday.

Ridwan Kamil, backed by Prabowo and his predecessor Joko Widodo, trailed with 39.4% of the votes. Independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun got 10.53%, according to the official count that concluded on Saturday. All candidates have three days to file a lawsuit to the constitutional court if they want to contest the result.

The result was an unexpected victory for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, the sole opposition party, and gives it control of a metropolis that accounts for a fifth of the country’s economic output.

It’s also a blow to Prabowo, just as he starts his five-year term and prepares to roll out key programs such as distributing free school meals and offering free medical checks across the country.

As Jakarta governor, Pramono will have to chart a path for the city of more than 11 million people as it grapples with pollution, flooding and traffic congestion. He may also have to oversee its transition from the capital as Indonesia builds up a new one, Nusantara, in the rainforests of Borneo.

In a sign of things to come, Pramono and his running mate Rano Karno will officially be designated as the governor and deputy governor of the “special region of Jakarta,” instead of the previous name “special capital region of Jakarta,” based on an amendment that the president signed on Nov. 30.

A separate presidential decree to officially transfer Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to Nusantara “shall be stipulated later,” the amendment read.

