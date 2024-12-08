Russia’s Pipe-Gas Flows to China at New Daily Record

A Gazprom logo at the Comprehensive Gas Treatment Unit No.3 of the Gazprom PJSC Chayandinskoye oil, gas and condensate field, a resource base for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in the Lensk district of the Sakha Republic, Russia, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Amid record daily swings of as much as 40% in European gas prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a calculated intervention to cool the market last week by saying Gazprom can boost supplies to help ease shortages. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom said it set a new record for daily pipeline gas supplies to China on Saturday.

Daily flows via the Power of Siberia gas link exceeded Russia’s maximum contractual obligations, Gazprom said in a statement, without providing a figure.

On Dec. 1, Gazprom raised deliveries to the daily equivalent of 38 billion cubic meters per year, the design capacity of the Power of Siberia, it said.

China is on track to become the largest market for Russia’s pipeline gas this year, with Gazprom becoming more reliant on China as a buyer after most of its European customers shunned Russian supplies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

