S. Korea Ruling Party Vows to Engineer ‘Orderly Exit’ for Yoon

(Bloomberg) -- The leader of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party leader said on Sunday that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will manage the nation’s affairs as the country deals with the fallout from a political crisis sparked by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s bungled martial law.

The party will prepare an orderly exit plan for Yoon, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said in a prepared statement after meeting with the prime minister.

“The president will not be involved in any state affairs including diplomacy before his exit,” party leader Han said.

“The government will do its best to keep the trust of our allies,” Prime Minister Han said. “Most importantly, the approval of the government budget plan and accompanying bills is key to the country’s normal operation,” he added.

The prime minister said he would hold an extraordinary cabinet meeting at 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, the Korea Economic Daily reported, without saying where it got the information. The finance ministry called an emergency ministerial gathering for the afternoon, after which it will release a statement, it said.

The finance ministry said in a text message on Sunday that it will push forward with the economic policies regardless of the political situation.

Separately, police arrested former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and searched his office, Yonhap cited the National Police Agency as saying. Kim resigned after the opposition submitted motions to impeach him and the president on charges of treason.

Yoon shocked the nation and its allies by briefly declaring martial law, which he revoked within hours after parliament unanimously rejected it. While Yoon survived an impeachment motion late Saturday after the ruling party lawmakers boycotted the vote, there is considerable uncertainty about how long this crisis will last. The opposition, which controls a majority in the legislative body, has said it will push quickly for another vote.

Shortly after the impeachment vote, PPP leader vowed to seek the president’s orderly exit to minimize the turmoil, telling reporters that Yoon will be effectively suspended from duties until he steps down.

