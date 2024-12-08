South Korea Prosecutor To Probe Yoon Over Martial Law: Yonhap

(Bloomberg) -- The South Korean Prosecutor’s Office has opened a treason investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol for his role in declaring martial law after receiving complaints, Yonhap News reported on Sunday.

Park Se-hyun, chief of the Seoul High Prosecutor’s Office, made the announcement during a briefing, according to Yonhap.

Yoon’s office had no immediate comment.

President Yoon survived an impeachment motion on Saturday after his ruling party lawmakers boycotted the vote. Yoon shocked the country and its allies after briefly imposing martial law late on Tuesday, which he revoked after parliament unanimously rejected it.

