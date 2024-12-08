Traders Brace for More Volatility on Korea’s Political Stalemate

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are bracing for a period of sustained volatility in South Korean assets as markets reopen on Monday, with the won and stocks seen under initial pressure after a weekend of high drama deepened the political crisis.

Trading desks are assessing the possibility of a prolonged stalemate after Saturday’s impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol failed. With Yoon facing intense pressure to resign, ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon on Sunday said Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will manage the nation’s affairs while his party prepares an orderly exit plan for the president.

Opposition lawmakers slammed the decision as unconstitutional and thousands took to the streets to protest.

The opposition parties, which together control a majority in parliament, have said they will push quickly for another impeachment vote. The South Korean currency has crept lower in the days following Yoon’s shock declaration of martial law on Tuesday, a decision he reversed within hours after parliament unanimously rejected it.

“Had the impeachment motion gone through Saturday, it would have been over, but Yoon still has control over the military,” said Seo Sang-Young, a market strategist at Mirae Asset Securities Co. “The ruling party’s boycott will only prolong the domestic uncertainty.”

That means volatility will increase, Seo said, with the market reacting differently by industry. Domestic demand needs an inflow of tourists, and with the tourism balance already negative, this could make things worse, he said.

Chinese tourists visiting South Korea could drop by 19% to 830,000 in the first quarter of 2025 from a year ago on fears of social unrest following the brief imposition of martial law, and such concerns may linger through the Lunar New Year break, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report.

Korea’s Kospi equity benchmark has fallen 2.9% since the short-lived martial law decree, with significant intraday swings on Friday as traders weighed each political development. The Korean won, which regained some ground after plunging on Tuesday, briefly dipped again on Friday when a local newspaper reported Yoon may reimpose martial law.

“This political instability will have different impacts on different sectors,” said Jung In Yun, chief executive at Fibonacci Asset Management Global, who expects the drama to persist throughout next year. “Exporting companies will likely rebound soon.”

“Investors will focus on corporate earnings for the next quarter and assess the impact of the weaker won,” Yun said. “The Kospi will likely rebound in late December as investors start to segregate political and market issues.”

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said South Korea will deploy all available measures to deal with the fallout from the political crisis. He said at a media briefing on Sunday that the ministry has been cooperating with the Bank of Korea to take preemptive measures to respond to volatility in financial and foreign-exchange markets.

Intervention could reduce immediate losses for the won, said Sean Callow, senior FX analyst at Intouch Capital Markets in Singapore.

“There is likely to be some disappointment over the failed impeachment vote” despite Korean authorities’ efforts to calm investor nerves, Callow said. “Markets will fear political paralysis so long as Yoon holds on and the PPP protects him from impeachment.”

Callow said the underlying trend for the won is still on the downside because of risks linked to the incoming Trump administration in the US.

The won was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at the end of Friday’s session, before the failed impeachment attempt.

