Tencent and Nexon to Publish ‘The First Berserker’ Game in China

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. will develop and publish a localized version of The First Berserker: Khazan in China in partnership with Nexon Co., the Tokyo-listed company says in a statement.

The PC game will be based in the Dungeon & Fighter universe, expanding on this year’s successful launch of DnF Mobile in China

In August, the two said they’ll publish ARC Raiders and The Finals, specially adapted for Chinese players: statement

