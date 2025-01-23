Trump tells World Economic Forum U.S. doesn’t need Canadian oil, gas, autos or lumber

U.S. President Trump offered that Canada can become a state to eliminate the deficit and avoid tariffs while addressing the World Economic Forum.

U.S. President Donald Trump says his country does not need to import Canadian oil, gas, autos or lumber.

“We’re going to be demanding respect from other nations ... Canada has been very tough to deal with over the years,” he told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, appearing via video conference before an audience of the world’s most powerful business and political leaders.

“We don’t need them to make our cars, and they make a lot of them. We don’t need their lumber because we have our own forests,” he continued. “We don’t need their oil and gas, we have more than anybody.”

Trump also reiterated his suggestion that Canada could become part of the U.S., calling it an escape route from the sweeping 25 per cent tariffs he said he could impose by Feb. 1. That threat has loomed large over the Canadian business and political classes for weeks. Ottawa has warned Trump that if he follows through, Canada’s response will be sharp.

Canada’s key exports

If the United States were to wean itself off of Canadian exports, it would upend the established trade relationship between the two countries.

For example, Canada supplies the lion’s share of the United States’ crude oil imports – more than the rest of the world combined. In 2023, 60 per cent of the crude oil imported to the United States came from north of the border, according to the Government of Canada. As for natural gas, Canada provided 99 per cent of the U.S.’s imported supply that year.

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association calculated that 92 per cent of Canada’s motor vehicle exports went to the U.S. in 2022. Moreover, the parts that make up those cars may cross Canadian-U.S.-Mexican borders as many as eight times before final assembly.

Also in 2022, Canada’s total forestry exports were valued at $45.6 billion, with the majority destined for the United States, according to Statistics Canada.

Some $3.6 billion in goods cross the border every day, according to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. The U.S.-Canada trade relationship is directly related to 3.7 million jobs between the two countries.

Business experts have warned that a trade war could lead to hundreds of thousands of layoffs across Canada.

Scott Crockatt, vice president of the Business Council of Alberta, said 25 per cent tariffs would be “devastating” for the country, and David Adams, CEO of Global Automakers of Canada, told CTV News Channel Wednesday that auto production facilities could face closures if the tariff environment becomes too challenging.

Canada a ‘trustworthy’ partner

Speaking to reporters in the halls of Parliament’s West Block Thursday, Trudeau said Canada is “ready to respond in a strong way, but in a way that will be stepping up, gradually.”

A senior source revealed to CTV News last week that the retaliation will happen in three rounds. The first phase would require no consultation and immediately slap tariffs on a list of items, including Florida orange juice and Kentucky bourbon. The prime minister would also explicitly tell Canadians not to purchase those items.

The second round would happen after a two-week consultation and cover $37 billion of U.S. goods. Then, depending on how significant the initial U.S. tariffs on Canada are, the federal government may also announce consultations on tariffs covering another $110 billion or so of American imports.

If the U.S. wages a trade war, “two things will happen,” said Trudeau. Firstly, Canada will have a “strong, robust response,” and “prices for American consumers on just about everything will go up.”

“I don’t think he wants that,” the prime minister said, adding that if Trump wants to usher America into a golden age, he will need “more of the things that Canada is already sending them as a reliable and trustworthy partner.”

With files from CTV’s Rachel Aiello