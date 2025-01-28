Spain Extends Restrictions on European Takeovers

The Torrespana tower surrounded by residential apartment buildings on the city skyline in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Spain announced a series of steps to shield mortgage-holders on lower incomes from rising costs, stepping up efforts to cushion the economic blow from high inflation and surging interest rates. (Manaure Quintero/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Spain has approved an extension of the powers that allow the government to block European investors from taking strategic companies over.

The cabinet agreed to extend the measure until Dec. 31, 2026, the government said in a statement. The powers, which expired last week, target EU investors and aim to protect “certain strategic sectors against possible security risks,” it said.

The government first took on these powers during the pandemic, amid concerns that foreign investors would swoop in to buy Spanish firms that had seen their valuations plummet.

They have allowed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his ministers to block takeovers, such as a bid for train maker Talgo SA by Hungary’s Ganz-Mavag Europe Zrt.

The government also used another protection mechanism, which is permanent and targets non-EU investors, to evaluate Saudi Telecom Co.’s move to increase its stake in Telefonica SA.

The extension also comes amid Sanchez’s moves to shut foreign buyers out of Spain’s property market. Earlier this month, he said Spain will tax non-European Union citizens who live outside the EU 100% when acquiring houses in the country.

