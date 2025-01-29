Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Hold Rates Steady

(Bloomberg) -- Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday:
- Federal Open Market Committee votes unanimously to maintain benchmark rate in target range of 4.25%-4.5%
- Statement removes language noting that labor market conditions have generally eased, saying instead that “the unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level” and “labor market conditions remain solid”
- Statement removes reference to ongoing progress toward officials' 2% inflation goal, noting “inflation remains somewhat elevated”
- Statement maintains language saying risks to achieving employment and inflation goals “are roughly in balance”
- Statement maintains language that “in considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments” to rates, officials will assess incoming data, evolving outlook and balance of risks
