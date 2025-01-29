ADVERTISEMENT

Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Hold Rates Steady

By Kate Davidson, Bloomberg News
Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities, shares his analysis on the upcoming U.S. fed rate decision.

(Bloomberg) -- Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday:

  • Federal Open Market Committee votes unanimously to maintain benchmark rate in target range of 4.25%-4.5%
  • Statement removes language noting that labor market conditions have generally eased, saying instead that “the unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level” and “labor market conditions remain solid”
  • Statement removes reference to ongoing progress toward officials' 2% inflation goal, noting “inflation remains somewhat elevated”
  • Statement maintains language saying risks to achieving employment and inflation goals “are roughly in balance”
  • Statement maintains language that “in considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments” to rates, officials will assess incoming data, evolving outlook and balance of risks

--With assistance from Catarina Saraiva.

