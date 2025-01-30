Rally in Middle East Oil Has Traders Piling In at Record Level

President of Lipow Oil Associates Andrew Lipow shares his outlook on oil as he says prices will likely remain under pressure throughout 2025.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil traders hold a record position in a contract that lets them bet on the price difference between Middle Eastern crude and the global Brent benchmark, highlighting how unprecedented sanctions on Russian exports are shaking up flows.

Open interest on the Brent-Dubai contract traded on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. climbed to a record 448,000 contracts this week. That comes after Dubai prices recently hit their biggest premium since at least 2015.

Betting on the price difference between the two grades has been one of the most significant trades in the oil market since the US announced aggressive sanctions on Russia earlier this month. The restrictions forced buyers to hunt for replacement barrels — many of which come from the Middle East — pushing up prices of grades in that region relative to the rest of the world.

There are already signs of a knock-on effect of big premiums for Middle Eastern oil.

Millions of barrels that would normally be snapped up by European refineries, such as crude from places like the North Sea and Kazakhstan, have instead sailed to Asia as large price swings make supplies from farther afield more attractive.

