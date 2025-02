Bahamian LNN Tanker Oak Spirit, seen docked to LNG Terminal "Gazoport" in Swinoujscie operated by Polskie LNG. The ship delivered the first LNG delivery as part of a long term contract between PGNIG and Cheniere Energy Inc on Thursday 07.22.2019 Photographer Bartek Sadowski/ Bloomberg

China will impose tariffs on some products imported from the US including oil and liquefied natural gas.

The country will impose a 10% tariff on oil and agriculture machinery, as well as 15% on coal and LNG, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The move is in retaliation to US measures against China.

