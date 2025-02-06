Hong Kong Says US Package Shipments Halted on Tariff Uncertainty

Residential and commercial buildings are seen from Victoria Peak in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.

Hongkong Post won’t accept parcels to the US until further notice, according to a government statement, extending the fallout over tariffs that placed new requirements on international shipments.

The postal department has started communication with the US Postal Service “but there are matters that require further clarification,” including over tariffs, according to the statement.

The comments mark the latest turn in a messy saga over international parcels this week, with the US Postal Service saying late Tuesday that it would temporarily halt inbound packages from China and Hong Kong, without providing an explanation. The agency walked back that move Wednesday morning and said it will work with US Customs and Border Protection to implement collection mechanisms for China tariffs.

The uncertainty follows President Donald Trump’s decision to end a “de minimis” rule for China, which previously allowed small packages under $800 to enter the US duty-free. The exemption was revoked as part of a new 10% tariff on goods from China.

A USPS representative didn’t immediately comment.

--With assistance from Cailley LaPara and Olivia Tam.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.