Deutsche Bank Raises Bar for SRT Leverage Amid ECB Inquiry

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is tightening terms under which it provides loans for investors such as hedge funds to buy significant risk transfers.

The Frankfurt-based lender is letting investors in SRTs know that the bank will be less proactive in offering clients financing via repurchase agreements, according to people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank decided to reduce its appetite for those transactions as part of its dialog with banking regulators, one of the people said. All asked not to be identified because the conversations are private.

SRTs allow banks to transfer some of the risks on their balance sheet to outside investors, freeing up capital for new business. While the European Central Bank is trying to give banks a faster and simpler route to do that, it also seeks to ensure that risks aren’t amplified when they’re shifted around the system.

Late last year, the watchdog sent a questionnaire to a small group of top European banks, asking about policies and conditions they attach if investors want to buy their SRTs with borrowed money, Bloomberg reported. The ECB is still in fact-finding mode, though it’s possible that the information it gathers will lead to a debate on whether regulatory guardrails are warranted, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and the ECB declined to comment.

The International Monetary Fund has flagged financial stability concerns, because the source for much of the leverage employed by SRT buyers is often just another bank. If SRT buyers use leverage, “substantial risk” remains within the banking system, the IMF said in a report released in October.

In the US, banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. have been asking investors to disclose whether they plan to use additional debt to invest in SRTs, as regulators step up scrutiny, Bloomberg reported in November.

Bank of America is not allowing its SRT investors to take leverage from other US banks, a person familiar with the matter said at the time, adding that such an approach is consistent with what other major American lenders are doing.

