Adani Partners With Mayo Clinic for Not-for-Profit Health Care Foray

(Bloomberg) -- The family of billionaire Gautam Adani will donate 60 billion rupees ($686 million) for building two 1,000-bed not-for-profit hospitals in partnership with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting, the ports-to-power conglomerate said in a statement Monday.

The first of these campuses called, Adani Health City, will come up at Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat and another one will be built in India’s financial hub of Mumbai. The projects will be implemented through the Adani Group’s not-for-profit health care arm.

The integrated health care campuses will comprise of super-specialty hospitals, a medical college with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates and more than 80 residents, and research facilities.

The Adani health care foray will help build crucial medical infrastructure in India, which is among the lowest spenders on health globally at about 3.3% of gross domestic product. That compares with about 5.4% in China and about 16% in the US, according to data from the World Bank.

The campuses will serve people from all socio-economic backgrounds and train the next generation of doctors as well as “focus on clinical research, artificial intelligence and biomedical informatics,” according to the statement.

Adani plans to build more such integrated campuses across India, it said.

