Gold rises to another record high as Trump drives haven demand

Two hundred and fifty gram gold bars at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. . Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Gold hit a record high after President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports, adding to uncertainty across global markets that’s boosting demand for havens.

Bullion touched an all-time peak above $2,921 an ounce — after surging 1.7 per cent in the previous session. Trump said on Monday that the levies, which go into effect on March 4, would help bolster domestic production and bring more jobs to the U.S., and warned the tariffs “may go higher.”

The precious metal has rallied 11 per cent this year, setting a series of records, as Trump’s disruptive moves on trade and geopolitics reinforce its role as a store of value in uncertain times. Markets are also trying to get a read on the potential implications for the U.S. economy and monetary policy if the White House’s policies reignite inflation and subdue growth.

Investors will be focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday for clues about the monetary policy trajectory. Short-term inflation expectations have risen above longer-term ones to the widest gap since 2023, with the so-called five-year breakeven rate reaching 2.64 per cent on Monday. That may support the case for a slower pace of easing, a scenario that, in theory, would be bearish for bullion since it pays no interest.

Elsewhere, China’s central bank expanded its gold reserves for a third month in January, signaling ongoing commitment to diversify holdings even with prices at historically high levels. Asia’s largest economy also announced a pilot program to allow 10 major insurers to invest as much as 1 per cent of their assets in bullion for the first time. That would translate into a potential 200 billion yuan ($27.4 billion) of funds, Minsheng Securities Co. said in a note.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,919.23 an ounce as of 7:50 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1 per cent after climbing 0.2 per cent on Monday. Silver and platinum edged higher, while palladium dipped.

