Canada’s 13 premiers descend on Washington to play the China card on trade

The leaders of Canada’s provinces and territories took their case against tariffs to Washington on Wednesday, trying to deliver a message that they can help the new administration boost economic growth and compete with China.

For the first time, all 13 of the country’s premiers were in Washington together, lobbying Republican lawmakers against U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed import taxes.

“There were some very frank moments across the table, and they urged us to take the president at his word, and so we will certainly do that,” British Columbia Premier David Eby told reporters shortly after a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump’s aides mentioned concerns about border security and drug trafficking, along with “ensuring that the United States is respected and not taken advantage of in terms of trade and relations around the world,” Eby said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing Thursday in Beijing that “relations between states should not target any third parties and should facilitate good relations between all countries.”

Not all of the premiers made it to the afternoon meeting with James Blair, the White House deputy chief of staff, and Sergio Gor, who runs the presidential personnel office.

Separately, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc had what he described as a “very constructive” meeting with Howard Lutnick, Trump’s still-unconfirmed pick for commerce secretary, about cracking down on fentanyl trafficking and US trade policy. But he offered few details.

‘Craziest thing’

Prior to the meeting, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes there’s significant US opposition to Trump’s proposals, which include 25% tariffs on most of what the US buys from Canada and Mexico. But few will challenge the president openly.

“Over the last few months, I’ve met and spoken with senators, congressmen and women, governors from every region of America, and from both sides of the aisle, and I’ll tell you what they say — they won’t say it publicly — they say ‘This is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard,’” Ford said in a speech to the US Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Premiers in Canada are akin to US state governors. They span a wide political spectrum and govern vastly different economies, from the remote Arctic to the bustling trade corridors of southern Ontario. But all are opposed to Trump’s threat to impose duties that would disrupt supply chains in the integrated North American economy.

US Trade Balances With Partners | Goods imports and exports in 2024 (Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Their trip comes at a delicate moment for US-Canada relations. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is entering his final weeks on the job, while much of the country fumes over Trump’s stated desire to use “economic force” to turn Canada into a US state.

Trudeau’s imminent departure has opened up a bigger role in trade discussions for politicians like Eby, who won a provincial election in October, and Ford, who’s currently campaigning for a third term.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Eby said if he had the opportunity to speak to Trump himself, he’d welcome his interventions on fentanyl — “a serious issue” in his province of British Columbia.

He added: “I would take the opportunity to point out how essential a good relationship is between the US and Canada to keep prices low for Americans. And I understand that was one of the key pieces of his campaign commitment.”

Trump has tied the tariffs to border security and his executive order complained of Canada’s role in fentanyl trafficking and money laundering. Data from US Customs and Border Protection show that less than 1% of the deadly drug seized by US agents at its borders comes from Canada.

Supply chains

Ontario’s Ford outlined his preferred approach in an earlier speech — a plan he dubs “Fortress Am-Can” that would closely align Canada with the US on national security and resources, restrict Chinese investment and match US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Canada already applies tariffs on some Chinese-made items, such as electric vehicles, that are similar to US duties.

Ford told the US Chamber of Commerce he agrees with US lawmakers that China “is hijacking global supply chains,” adding that “America has had enough. American workers have had enough. And I’ve had enough.”

“I’ve yet to meet one CEO — and I’ve talked to endless CEOs — say ‘Let’s go after Canada,’” Ford said.

Other premiers like Eby said they were more interested in diversifying their economic relationships in light of what the Trump administration has been doing.

“For British Columbia, the last thing we’re considering is further economic integration with the United States right now. And that’s because of the tariff threat,” he said.

So far, Canadian politicians have had limited success in deterring Trump from his path, despite numerous visits.

Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump, Lutnick and others in late November, days after Trump issued his first specific threat of 25% tariffs against Canada. The conservative leader of oil-rich Alberta, Danielle Smith, went to Trump’s Florida club in January, then to Washington for inauguration day. And in December, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai visited North Carolina to lobby the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., during a hunting trip.

Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 1 to impose 25% tariffs on most of what Canada sells to the US, with 10% taxes on oil and other energy-related products. Canada announced retaliation the same day that included 25% counter-tariffs on many US-made items.

Canada pledged more border agents, equipment and intelligence investments to address US security complaints and both sides agreed to hold off for a month. But just a week after that truce, Trump signed another order placing 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum — much of which comes from Canada.

“I was disappointed,” Ford said. “President Trump said ‘Hey, you have 30 days, let’s work it out,’ and bingo, a couple days later he wakes up and the world’s changed, the goalposts changed.”

Trump’s executive order justifies emergency tariffs due to fentanyl trafficking. But his complaints about Canada have also included the trade deficit — incurred by buying oil, auto parts and lumber he has said the US doesn’t need — which, alongside low Canadian defense spending, he considers a subsidy. More recently, he’s said there’s insufficient market access for US banks, too.

Blair posted on X following the meeting to stress it was a “pleasant meeting” meeting with the premiers. He said he and Gor “never agreed that Canada would not be the 51st state” but agreed to share with Trump Eby’s comment that the idea was a non-starter.

